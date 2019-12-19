Carols at the Abbey Christmas concert in Kenilworth cancelled

The traditional annual outdoor Carols at the Abbey Christmas concert in Kenilworth has been cancelled due the conditions at Abbey Fields.

The Kenilworth Lions Club announced the cancellation this morning (Thursday December 19).

The District Council, as owners of the Abbey Fields, advised the Kenilworth Lions Club that the ground conditions and the expected further rain mean that running the event is not viable for safety reasons and also because of possible damage to amenities in the park.

Following a recent joint inspection, the lions club reluctantly agreed with the conclusion. In conjunction with Warwick District they examined alternative options, but found none are viable.

A spokesperson said for the Kenilworth Lions Club said: "We are very sorry to have to cancel this traditional free Christmas event, and thank the residents of Kenilworth and district for their understanding and support over this and previous years.

"At the moment there are no plans to cancel the Duck Race, which will take place as usual on Boxing Day, starting at 12pm at the Ford and finishing at the Abbey Fields Swimming Pool. The weather forecast by then looks encouraging, and we are hopeful that the level of the brook and the ground conditions in that part of the park will be acceptable for the event."

Any further situation updates will be posted on our website at www.kenilworthlions.org.uk and on our Facebook and Twitter pages.