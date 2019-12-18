Carols and beer event to be held at Kenilworth's Old Bakery

Kenilworth musicians Keith & Kate Ayling, (also known for their Mister Keith band shows) return with Beer & Carols for the fourth year to The Old Bakery in Kenilworth’s Old Town High Street.

The Beer & Carols event is scheduled to start straight after Kenilworth’s candlelight carol service on Sunday the December 22 at 8.30pm.

Keith Ayling

Keith Ayling said: “After our first year back in 2016 it was reported that this may become a Kenilworth institution – maybe now it has. It just proves that our town loves to sing and build community in some of our great pubs.

“Singing has always been part of this country’s tradition, particularly at Christmas. It’s something that everyone can enjoy – you don’t need to be a musician – just grab a pint and join in."

"Keith and Kate Ayling have been building community in the town through their Café Sunday gatherings – one of which happens on the morning of the 22nd and have seen music play a big part in that as well."

Cafe Sunday is family friendly service connected with St Nicholas Church held at 10am on the fourth Sunday of each month in the Parochial Hall of Old Town Kenilworth.

Keith added: “At Café Sunday we have a room full of Kenilworth families getting creative, singing and building something really special. There is something happening in Kenilworth.

“People see other singers and think they can’t do it. But community singing, whether in pubs or churches has been around for hundreds of years and allows everyone to take part.

"Carols have a way of getting people in to the Christmas spirit and singing them together in somewhere like The Old Bakery only enhances that. I am hoping once again, that Beer & Carols will be another event to get the town in the festive mood.

"Beer & Carols is always packed out and this year with new owners at The Old Bakery, Sarj Singh and his sons, it promises to continue the tradition http://www.misterkeith.com/of keeping Kenilworth singing – beer in hand."