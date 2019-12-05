Card collection points up and running for 4th Kenilworth Scouts Christmas Post

The annual 4th Kenilworth Scouts Christmas Post programme has become an institution for the people of town.

Collections for the annual Christmas post from 4th Kenilworth Scouts group have started with points set up across the town at several commercial establishments for the three weeks prior to the big post sort at St Nicholas School.

Nick Schofield, the scout group's leader, said: “It has been quite an institution with many people asking by mid November if the scouts are delivering again.”

The scout group runs a collection stall in Talisman Square on the weekend on each Saturday running up to Christmas, which includes December 7 and 14 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

The programme started after an act of Parliament was passed in 1985, permitted organisations other than the Royal Mail to collect, sort and deliver for charitable gain only.

The 4th Kenilworth Scout Group charity first organised the programme in 1986 to collect, sort and deliver Christmas cards to the residents of Kenilworth.

Neil added: “The idea being to boost funds but, more importantly, to involve all the families with scouts, cubs and beavers to get involved with the groups and make a contribution. We hold to these principles today.

“The format has not really changed over the years. We still charge less than half price of a second class stamp and have broadened our delivery area to include Leek Wotton.”

The weekday collections for the 25p cards can be found at the following locations around town:

- Atkinson Stilgoe Estate Agents in Warwick Road

- Head 1st Hairdressers in Common Lane

- GDT Automobiles in Caesar Road

- Steve Crowe Butchers in Whitemoor Road

- Mike Vaughan Cycles in the High Street

- Leyes Lane Pharmacy in Leyes Lane

Nick added: “We sort this year on Saturday December 14 at St Nicholas School. By 5pm the youngsters and parents will have sorted the cards into 38 rounds. From the Sunday the cards will be delivered again by youngsters under supervision from their parents/guardians.

“There’s quite a festive spirit at the sort and we have a few former leaders who come back year on year because 'Christmas doesn’t start until you’ve done the sort.'”