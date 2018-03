A car was stolen off a Kenilworth drive in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday) after burglars stole its keys from the house.

At just before 1am, burglars smashed a window to enter a house.

Once inside the house, the offenders carried out a search before making off with the keys to a black BMW. They then stole the vehicle.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101.