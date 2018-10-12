Car stolen after Kenilworth burglary

Burglars stole a red VW Golf after breaking into a Kenilworth property and stealing the car's keys.

Between 9pm yesterday (Thursday October 11) and 7am today (Friday October 12), offenders broken into a home in Convent Close by forcing open the rear doors.

Once inside, the offenders found the keys to a red VW Golf parked on the drive of the property. The car was then stolen.

This is incident 52 of October 12.

Anyone with any information related to this incident should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.