Car keys, bikes and car parts latest to be stolen across Warwick district

Car keys, bikes and car parts are the latest items that have been stolen from across the Warwick district.

Over the last few days there have been a number of burglaries and breaks-ins.

Police are appealing for information

The first (incident number 431 of October 5) happened sometime between 10am and 10pm on Saturday October 5.

Someone broke into a property in Coventry Road in Baginton and stolen two car keys and then stole two vehicles from the address.

The two vehicles were a white VW Golf and a silver Fiat Doblo van.

Another incident (incident number 101 of October 7) happened between 7pm on Sunday October 6 and 9am on Monday October 7.

Someone gained access to a garage door in Claydon Grove in Hatton Park and stole a men's orange Voodoo Bizango mountain bicycle and a ladies purple and black Voodoo mountain bicycle.

A vehicle was also broken into (incident number 65 of October 8) at sometime between 8pm on October 7 and 7.45am on October 8.

The vehicle that was parked on a driveway in Beaufort Avenue in Cubbington, fortunately nothing was stolen.

Another incident (incident 93 of October 8) happened sometime between 6.10pm on October 7 and 8.50am on October where car parts were stolen from a location on the Fosse Way near Harbury.

Someone removed and stole the front and rear badge from a secure Mini Cooper, rear back light trims and the front trims, light trims, wheel arches, wheel trims, front and rear wipers, rear boot trim, front grill and damaged an aerial of another Mini Cooper.

Goods were also stolen from vehicle (incident number 78 of October 8) sometime overnight on October 7 and October 8.

The vehicle was parked in Kelvin Road in Cubbington and loose change and a pair of sunglasses were stolen.

As well as the crime incidents listed above, Police are also looking to make people aware of a number of shed break-ins that have happened recently.

Anyone with any information about any of the incidents above should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number given above.

Alternatively information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.