A car was deliberately set on fire off a country lane near Offchurch last night (Saturday January 27), firefighters have confirmed.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one crew from Leamington to the scene at around 10.15pm.

On arrival, the crew found the car on fire in a wooded area off the road.

Crews confirmed this was a deliberate ignition car fire and the police have been informed.

The fire was put out just after 10.35pm, and the crew had returned to station by 11.20pm.