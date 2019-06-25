Cape Wrath Trail challenge for Leamington law firm director

An inspirational malignant melanoma patient is gearing up to take on Britain’s toughest walking trail despite a major setback.

Martyn Wells, who was diagnosed in March 2017, has been raising funds to support the work of Macmillan nurses over the last 18 months and will push himself further than ever before by taking on the 245 mile Cape Wrath Trail in 10 days starting on August 31.

Martyn, an IT director at Leamington law firm Wright Hassall, walked the 211 mile Severn Way trail last September, raising £46,000 in the process.

His preparations for this year’s challenge were hit hard recently when immunotherapy treatment led to him contracting double pneumonia and sepsis.

After spending 15 days on a life support machine as a result, Martyn has essentially had to learn how to walk again, with the prospect of the mammoth challenge in the Scottish Highlands looming ever closer.

He has vowed not to give up and aims to raise £100,000 for Macmillan this time around.

Martyn said: “This year’s challenge is a huge step up from last year in terms of difficulty and as with last time around, I have been hit with a major setback. However, I don’t have the time to let this hold me back and with the tremendous support I’ve received from Wright Hassall, my colleagues, and my friends I am already back in training.

“We are heading out far from society so there is much more to focus on than just fitness. We have to ensure we are in contact with rescue teams and plan out how to keep in touch with civilisation, as well as focusing on diet and preparing for different weather and environmental challenges.

“I would say I feel a mixture of excitement and anticipation right now. The more I challenge myself, the bigger the exposure for the good work of Macmillan will be, so I have all of the motivation I need there.”

Martyn has received support during his battle from his employer Wright Hassall, who is also backing him in the form of corporate sponsorship for the Cape Wrath Trail through its charitable trust.

The firm will also be hosting fundraising events in the run up to Martyn setting off on August 31 to help boost his total.

Alex Robinson, partner at Wright Hassall, said: “Martyn’s dedication to tackling such a huge challenge is inspiring and we are proud to be backing his efforts through our charitable trust. Everyone at Wright Hassall wishes him all the best in his preparations and for the challenge itself.”

Martyn will be posting regular updates on his preparations at www.capewrathtrail2019.com

Picture caption: