Cancer is no obstacle to trekking challenge for inspirational Leamington worker

Inspirational Leamington IT director Martyn Wells is proving life is still for living, despite battling stage 4 cancer, by planning to tackle Britain’s toughest walking trail in record time.

Martyn Wells, 50, who works for Midlands law firm Wright Hassall, is preparing for the 245 mile stretch of the Cape Wrath walk with the aim of raising £100,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

It’s not his first physical challenge, despite undergoing seven surgeries in 18 months following his diagnosis, culminating in him losing his stomach to a metastatic tumour. Last year he strode out on the Severn Way, a 211 mile walk for Macmillan, raising £46,000.

Martyn’s plan for The Cape Wrath trek, which involves climbing over the hardest mountain ranges in Scotland from Fort William to Cape Wrath, is to complete it in just 10 days - a feat never achieved before.

If the walk wasn’t onerous enough, the father-of-two intends to be completely self reliant for much of the journey, which includes camping in the Scottish wilderness.

Inspired by Martyn’s pure grit and willpower, the team of friends and sponsors who took part in Severn Way 2018 will join Martyn again for this year’s challenge, which takes place in September.

When asked why he was taking on another challenge event, Martyn said: “I was overwhelmed by the support I received last year walking the Severn Way and we achieved a phenomenal final fundraising total. The Severn Way left me with itchy feet and so this year I’m honoured to be joined by a great expedition team as we battle to take on an extraordinary challenge.”

Visit www.capewrathtrail2019.com