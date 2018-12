A canal boat in Stockton was badly damaged by a fire over the weekend.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Serivce were called to the fire at just after 6am on Sunday on the canal off Southam Road.

Three fire engines attended. Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Three fire engines were sent - two from Rugby and one from Southam.

On arrival crews found the barge completely ablaze, but everyone on board was accounted for.

The fire was put out using a hose reel jet, covering jet, lighting, small tools and a hydrant.