Can you help those in need across the district this winter?

A major campaign has been launched which will support some of the most vulnerable people across Warwick district and the county this season.

Heart of England Community Foundation has launched its 2018 Surviving Winter appeal to provide much-needed help to those affected by isolation, homelessness and food poverty during the colder months.

The Foundation, a specialist grant-making charity which boosts projects across the West Midlands is the only one of its kind in the region.

It’s asking businesses to offer donations and encouraging people in stronger financial positions to donate all or part of their Winter Fuel Allowance, as well as organise fundraising events.

Last year’s Surviving Winter campaign raised more than £6,500 for grassroots community projects supporting vulnerable individuals including the homeless, isolated older people and those affected by food poverty.

The annual campaign was first launched by the Foundation in 2011 and last year supported more than 400 people across Warwickshire and the wider West Midlands.

Tina Costello, CEO of the Heart of England Community Foundation, said: “Recent figures show more than nine million people in the UK are either always or often lonely, more than one homeless person dies every day and in 2018 food bank use has reached its highest rate on record.

“These statistics demonstrate how vital the Surviving Winter appeal is, funding grassroots community projects which tackle social issues right across the region. The appeal has received a huge amount of support over the years and we hope that this year’s will be just as successful.”

To find out more, make a donation or support the campaign, visit www.heartofenglandcf.co.uk/giving/surviving-winter/