Can you help police following an incident in Kenilworth?

Police are asking for the public's help in piecing together what happened during an incident in Kenilworth.

The incident happened around 7pm on Tuesday December 17 where a vehicle mounted the pavement near to the Jet island.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

There were no reported injuries but it is believed two male pedestrians were nearby at the time, and officers would like to speak to them as potential witnesses.

The pedestrians are described as a black man, and a man wearing dark clothing.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark-coloured Mercedes or BMW.

If anyone has any information about the incident, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 402 of December 17