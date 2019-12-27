Can you help? Police are increasingly worried about a missing Banbury woman with connections to Leamington

Police are looking for a missing woman from Banbury who has connections to Leamington and Oxford.

Alison Cox, aged 47, was last seen in Bretch Hill, Banbury at around 6pm on Wednesday December 18. Police believe she travelled from Leamington.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "Alison is white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall and of large build with dark, blonde hair.

"She was last seen wearing a black jacket over a white top with pink flowers, burgundy trousers, a grey scarf and black boots.

"Alison is known to frequent Oxford and Banbury."

Investigating officer, PC Peter Butt-Gow, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Alison’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help in locating her.

“Anyone who believes they may have seen Alison, or who has any information, can contact police on 101, quoting reference number ‘43190398242’.”