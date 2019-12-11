Call for calm as Racers continue to leak goals

Racing Club Warwick boss Scott Easterlow is calling on his side to stick together as they look to ride out a tricky spell in the Midland League Premier Division.

A 5-0 defeat at Newark Flowserve on Tuesday night made it 17 goals conceded in their last three games.

Racers have failed to score in any of those, with postponements and cup involvement meaning they have not notched in the league since October.

However, Easterlow said losing streaks were to be expected as Racers find their feet at the higher level.

“We can always improve but I would say that even if we had won [on Tuesday night] there has to be a realisation we are not going to win every week.

“There’s always going to be some games in this league where if you’re not at it you get beat.

“Certain sides have been trying to get out of this division for years and are still in here.

“Most them have had the luxury of building a side year on year and this is the club’s first attempt at it.”

Racing Club Warwick will need to pick themselves up quickly with Saturday’s trip to second-placed Walsall Wood on the horizon.

However, despite his side’s struggles and their slide down the table to 16th, Easterlow is not contemplating an instant return to Division One.

“It’s definitely frustrating but we will just stick together and get through it.

“I said at the Player Awards at the end of last season that this was the club’s biggest season in many, many years and it’s proving to be but I’m sure we will be okay and reach our goal of surviving this season.”