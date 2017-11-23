Calendar challenge complete for Leamington man raising awareness for homeless

A man from Leamington has released his own charity calender as part of his on-going challenges to help raise awareness for the homeless.

Steve Atherton, who now lives in Warwick, is taking on 56 challenges for the year that he is 56. He is hoping that by taking on the challenges he will raise awareness about the homelessness issue in the Warwick district.

He is also hoping to raise money for Leamington-based charity Helping Hands and the national homeless charity Shelter.

Now halfway through his year, Steve has released his own calender, crossing off another challenge.

Steve said: “One of my challenges was to create a calender. I have taken all but one of the photos, which was taken by my wife. They are images taken out and about, some are from Leamington, some are from seaside locations and there are other locations too.

“I will be selling them as of this week and I have a desk version and a wall version that cost £7 each. All money made will be split between Helping Hands and Shelter.

“The calendars were made by ARM Design and Print, which is based at Heathcote Industrial Estate. I would like to say a big thank you to Susan Cox and Stuart Crowley.”

Steve started his challenges in May and is now half way through his year to complete all 56 of his challenges.

He said: “I am now six months in and I am about one third of the way through the challenges.

“I am a little bit behind but I am hopeful that I can recover. I have some challenges that I have started, which probably won’t be finished until May next year so I think there will be a flurry of finishing challenges at the end.

“I do need help with sorting my height challenge (which can be anything to do with heights) so if anyone can help please get in touch.”

To buy one people should get in contact with Steve by going to his Facebook page by searching for “56 not out”.

People interested in buying a calendar can also get in touch by emailing: sath001@hotmail.co.uk

