By-election to be held for Leamington County Councillor this week

A by-election for a County Councillor in Leamington is being held this week.

On Thursday, May 3 an election will be held to select the Warwickshire County Councillor for the Leamington Willes ward.

The candidates running for the seat are: Helen Elizabeth Adkins (Labour), George Henry Christopher Begg (Liberal Democrats), Stacey Jacqueline Calder (Conservative) and Martin Luckhurst (Green).

The election is being held after Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western resigned from his role as the county councillor for the Willes Ward in March.

Mr Western was elected as a county councillor in May 2013 and re-elected in May 2017 shortly before standing as Labour’s candidate in the 2017 General Election and becoming the Member of Parliament for Warwick and Leamington.