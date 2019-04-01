Warwick to host a stage of OVO Energy Women's Cycling Tour

Warwick has been announced as the host town for the start of the fourth stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour 2019.

The world's top female cyclists will be powering through Warwickshire for a fourth year.

The final riders come in at the end of Stage 3 of the Womens Cycling Tour in Leamington in 2018.

The Women's Tour and the OVO Energy Tour of Britain have both finished in Leamington in previous years.

On June 13 Market Place in Warwick will mark the start of the fourth stage of the tour, which will be a 158.9 kilometre leg of the tour.

After leaving Warwick, the elite cyclists will pass by the University of Warwick, Kenilworth, Meriden (home to the National Cyclists’ Memorial), Bedworth and Wellesbourne before heading to the finale of the stage in Burton Dassett Country Park which will feature the first hill-top finish in race history..

Riders will climb Edge Hill before beginning the first of three loops of a clockwise finishing circuit around Burton Dassett and Farnborough.

Mick Bennett, OVO Energy Women’s Tour race director, said: “The support for the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Warwickshire has been truly unforgettable and is something that riders have commented on year after year. Therefore, I’m delighted to announce that we’ll be returning to the county this June and this year’s stage promises to be even more exciting and unpredictable than our incredible previous visits.

“Historic Warwick will put on a spectacular show as it hosts the start while the climb through the picturesque Burton Dassett Country Park will prove a real test for our many competing Olympic, world and national champions!”

Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive of Warwickshire County Council, added: “I am thrilled that Warwickshire will once again be hosting a stage of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour. As well as being fantastic entertainment for spectators, this event is of huge economic benefit to the region.

“It’s an opportunity for local businesses along the route to celebrate and embrace cycling as the race comes past their front door, as well as for others to maximise on business opportunities from increased customers and visitors.

“As in previous years, we are working to ensure that spectators can watch the race from multiple spots throughout the day. Each year, the response from local people is phenomenal, with businesses and schools coming out to watch, all adding to the great atmosphere. This year we hope even more people will support and enjoy this fabulous race which is watched by viewers across the planet.”

During the OVO Energy Women’s Tour’s visit to the county in June 2018, it provided a boost to the local economy, with around £860,000 – of the event’s £2 million net spend spent by cycling fans in either Atherstone (where the county’s stage started) or in and around the Leamington finish.

This year’s stage is presented by Warwickshire County Council, with support from North Warwickshire Borough Council, Warwick District Council and Stratford District Council.