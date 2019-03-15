Warwick's Saturday market cancelled owing to potentially dangerous wind

This Saturday's Warwick market has been cancelled owing to a forecast of strong wind.

A spokesperson for CJ's Events Warwickshire Limited said: "The weather forecast for Saturday is showing gust speeds of up to 46mph throughout the day in Warwick.

"With this in mind and as we have a duty of care for all our team members, traders and market visitors, we have spoken to Warwick District Council and we have regrettably taken the decision to cancel this Saturday's market.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to return next week as normal. Decisions like this are not taken lightly."

The spokesperson said the photograph, taken on March 14, shows how a gust took over a number of stalls, despite additional weights being used in an attempt to secure them.

"This shows how dangerous markets can be in strong gusts. Luckily, no one was injured. Safety is paramount to us," the spokesperson added.