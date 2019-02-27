Successful meeting for shop local campaign in Warwick

The team behind a shop local campaign in Warwick held an information evening last week about their plans.

The #Buyin2Warwick campaign was launched in October 2018 and was set up by a collaboration of volunteers from the Chamber of Trade and Warwick Town Council.

The #Buyin2Warwick meeting at the Lord Leycester Hospital. Photo supplied.

It aims to promote local businesses, increasing footfall into the town and enhancing the local economy.

Last Tuesday (February 19) the team behind the campaign held an information evening at the Lord Leycester Hospital. It was well attended and was held to reflect on the campaign to date and to also continue to urge local businesses to get involved.

Councillor Richard Edgington said: ‘The evening was very successful and on behalf of the #Buyin2Warwick Group, I would like to thank all of those who attended and have got involved to date.

"We have taken on board the comments and suggestions made on the evening. We will continue to encourage this engagement going forward and have had multiple requests for another get together already."

The #Buyin2Warwick team also confirmed that a new information website will be going live in April and have encouraged everyone to get involved by following @Buyin2Warwick on social media, or by tagging #Buyin2Warwick.