Students flock to Leamington shopping centre for takeover event

Students flocked to the Royal Priors shopping centre yesterday (Thursday) for live music, offers and goodie bags.

The Student Takeover has become an annual staple for students living in the Warwick district.

Chasing deer with two students enjoying their Student Takeover night

Taking place on Thursday 4 October, the shopping showdown has become a firm favourite on the student social calendar in recent years, with exclusive discounts, live music, one-day only offers and more, all bringing undergraduates from across the region in their droves to the centre.

Alongside all offers, discounts and freebies, the evening also featured local band Chasing Deer.

Students also had the chance to try out a surf simulator.

Chasing Deer at the Royal Priors Student Takeover