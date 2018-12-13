Rumours of 24-hour opening for Warwick Mcdonald’s put to bed

McDonald’s is set to arrive in Warwick and now rumours of a 24-hour restaurant have been put to bed.

The go ahead was given for a two-storey drive-thru restaurant on the Tesco Superstore car park in Emscote Road.

When the plans were submitted there was a question as to whether the new McDonald’s would operate as a 24-hour restaurant but with the approval of the plans came a condition to restrict the opening hours to 6am to 11pm.

Other conditions given included requiring an appropriate number of disabled parking bays, improving the current mini-roundabout on the site and improving the existing pedestrian crossing on the service road.

During the meeting £60,000 was also agreed to be spent on upgrading the traffic lights at the junction with Emscote Road.

The plans, which had 261 objections from residents and councillors was granted planning permission at Warwick District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday night.

When debating the plans, councillors questioned the parking arrangements at Tesco and whether it would be able to cope with losing 88 parking spaces.

But officers explained that parking standards would still be met and that parking surveys carried out by the applicant showed that the smaller car park would not unduly affect shoppers.

At meeting number of residents and councillors spoke against the plans including Jody Tracey, a local resident and a governor at two nearby schools.

He said: “The fact that we are debating this proposal is laughable at best. Every major party has a manifesto to reduce childhood obesity so putting a fast food restaurant with 400 yards of two schools does not support those principles.”

And Cllr Jacqui D’Arcy (Lab Emscote) highlighted how much traffic already used the road. She said: “Emscote Road is a busy road and congested at the best of times and a drive-thru restaurant will only add to this congestion.

“Also, the extra traffic will have a detrimental impact on air quality. Areas around Emscote Road already fall below the legal limit and an increase in traffic will further aggravate the quality of air and have a negative impact on the health and wellbeing of residents.”

But planning officers said there had been no objections from highways, flooding experts or environmental health officers and recommended that the plans be passed.

Cllr Andrew Day (Con Bishops Tachbrook) explained: “We are all trying to find reasons to take issue with it but having been on a site visit it is very difficult to disagree with any of the results from the statutory consultees.

“Highways are the authority on parking, highways and access and I am struggling to find any planning reason not to follow the officers’ recommendation.

“Then we have to weigh up the other side - there are a number of residents who welcome this development and there are 65 new jobs.”

It is not yet known when work will start on the new restaurant.