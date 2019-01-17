Plans for new Brakes stadium and community hub between Warwick and Leamington one step closer

Plans for a new community football stadium for Leamington Football Club are a step closer to becoming a reality now that an agreement between the district and county councils to purchase the land has been signed.

The plans which have been developed by Leamington FC and the Council, will see the construction of a 5000 capacity football stadium with a 3G artificial pitch, conference facilities, a gym, bar, café and community facilities on land adjacent to Europa Way and Gallows Hill.

Anthony Riley from Waterloo Housing, Chris Elliott from Warwick District Council, Russell Davis director at Leamington FC, Jim Scott Leamington FCs Chairman, and Steve Smith from Warwickshire County Council. Photo supplied by Waterloo Housing.

As well as the stadium Warwick District Council is working in partnership with Waterloo Housing to develop 375 new homes on the Europa Way site. In the development 150 homes will be 'affordable'.

The scheme will also bring a new primary school, community hall, medical facilities and improvements to the road network and cycle links.

Leamington FC’s Chairman, Jim Scott said: “Leamington FC very much welcomes this key milestone in our ambitions to create a new home for our club.

"A new stadium with improved access and facilities will help us fulfil our aspirations to move into higher leagues. It will also allow us to develop and expand our presence in the community through our programme of football related activities. This will give more people the opportunity to get involved, be it as a player, spectator or user of the facilities.”

Cllr Andrew Mobbs. Leader of Warwick District Council, said: “I’m delighted that after many years of planning it looks like this exciting project will become a reality. A new stadium and sports hub for our area has the potential to be a new focal point for the community with huge benefits for the health, fitness and well-being of our residents.”

Anthony Riley, Group Director of Development and Operations at Waterloo Housing, said: “Our priority is to provide affordable homes and working in partnership with Warwick District Council will accelerate the delivery of these.

"We are really pleased to be working with the council and Galliford Try Partnerships on this scheme which should complete in the next few years.”

Councillor Peter Phillips, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for Housing and Property Services, added: “We want Warwick District to be a great place to live, work and visit.

"This very exciting proposal has not only allowed us to create much needed affordable housing, but will also bring great benefits to the community.”