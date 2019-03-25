Plans for 130 homes in Hampton Magna recommended for approval

Plans for 130 homes in Hampton Magna have been recommended for approval.

The plans, which have been submitted by Miller Homes, would see the homes build on land off Arras Boulevard.

Plans for the development for 130 homes in Arras Boulevard (H27) are due to go before Warwick District Council's planning committee this week.

This site, which is an L- shape development, is also allocated for homes in the Local Plan, marked as site H27.

If given the go-ahead there would a mix of houses, including 52 affordable homes and access to the site would be off Arras Boulevard.

In January plans for 131 homes on land south of Lloyd Close, was given planning permission. These homes will be adjacent to the Arras Boulevard application site.

Read More: Plans for 131 homes in Hampton Magna given green light

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council's planning committee tomorrow (Tuesday March 26) and planning officers have recommended that the application should be granted planning permission.

On Warwick District Council's planning portal the plans have more than 40 letters of objection which raise concerns about access, the impact on local amenities, and an increasing in traffic and pollution.

Budbrooke Parish Council have also objected to the application.

Read More: 261 homes planned for Hampton Magna

To view the plans for the application for 130 on Arras Boulevard search for W/18/1331.