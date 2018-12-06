New restaurant could move into former Cau site in Leamington

A new restaurant could be moving into the former Cau premises in Leamington

Steakhouse chain Cau, which was located in Satchwell Court near The Royal Priors shopping centre, closed earlier this year after the company who owned the branch went into administration

Now its looks like a new restaurant could be moving into the site.

The Giggling Squid, which is a Thai restaurant chain, recently applied for a new premises licence on the site, which was issued.

The Thai chain currently have restaurants in Warwick and in Stratford.

It is not yet known when the Giggling Squid could open.