Games developer opening new studio in Leamington

A games developer has announced that it is opening a new studio on Leamington.

Sumo Digital announced today (Monday) that they are opening the studio and that they have appointed Chris Southall as its Studio Director.

The new Leamington studio will focus on the development of games for mobile devices.

Prior to joining Sumo Digital, Chris founded and built SEGA HARDlight – SEGA’s European mobile studio - specialists in producing titles in the Free-to-Play space.

Chris said: "Building this new studio, with a clear focus on mobile development is very exciting. I’ve long been a fan of Sumo so am thrilled by the opportunity to both create something new here and to be joining a group of talented studios.”

Paul Porter, managing director of Sumo Digital, said: “Opening a studio dedicated to mobile development is part of our strategy to broaden the portfolio of services we offer. Chris has a well-deserved reputation throughout the industry as an inspirational leader who’s delivered outstanding results.

"I’m delighted that he is to build and direct our new team in Leamington.”

“Building this new studio, with a clear focus on mobile development is very exciting. I’ve long been a fan of Sumo so am thrilled by the opportunity to both create something new here and to be joining a group of talented studios.”

Sumo Digital is hiring for roles in Leamington. For more information click here.