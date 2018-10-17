Former HSBC bank in Warwick sold for more than £700,000

An iconic building in Warwick that used to be a bank has been sold for more than £700,000.

The former HSBC bank building, which is in High Street, went up for auction with Allsop property consultants yesterday (Wednesday October 16).

It sold for £775,000.

The building is entirely let to HSBC Bank plc until 2023 but they are not currently occupying the site.

Offices, which are on the upper floors of the building, have been sublet to Moore and Tibbits Solicitors.

The HSBC branch in Warwick closed down in May last year. Following this the Natwest branch in the town, which was also in High Street, closed in May last year.

In September The Courier shared a story about the Barclays branch in the town also looking to close. The bank, which is alo in High Street is due to close on December 14.