First phase of infrastructure works for major housing development in Warwick near halfway mark

The first phase of infrastructure works for a major housing development in Warwick is nearing the halfway mark.

The work has been taking place ahead of the delivery of 735 new homes on the new 'Myton Green' residential development.

Catesby Estates plc, working in partnership with the Europa Way Consortium, started work in June on the first phase of major infrastructure delivery, including the creation of a new tree-lined community spine road which will eventually link Europa Way with Gallows Hill.

The 56 week programme is progressing well, with earthworks continuing on schedule and the formation of balancing ponds and watercourses completed. Installation of paths and play areas will be commencing in the coming weeks.

Avant Homes have already started onsite, with Miller Homes joining later in February. A range of sizes and housing styles will be available with the first new residents set top move in during summer 2019.

In time, the development will deliver six equipped play areas, a network of new footpaths and cycleways along with the planting of more than 250 specimen trees set in around 20 acres of green open space.