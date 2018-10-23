Find out where and when in Warwickshire you can personalise your own Quality Street tin

Personalised Quality Street tins will be available to purchase in more than 55 Sainsbury’s stores over the coming weeks.

Following the success of last year’s launch, Sainsbury's is bringing back the free personalisation service in over ten times more locations - including Rugby and Leamington.

The iconic tin is a must-have for households throughout the festive period, so why not add an extra special touch and turn this delicious gift into the ultimate keepsake.

Whether it’s a gift for Carol who likes to collect the tins, Greg who gorges on the Green Triangle, or Simmi who selects the Strawberry Delight, there’s no room for arguing about who the tin belongs to, or who ate the last one – making it easier than ever for the owner to decide whether to open their lid to others or stash their sweets away.

The Quality Street team will be touring the country, popping-up at 55 Sainsbury’s stores nationwide between October 25 and December 16.

To get your hands on a tin, simply purchase a 1.2kg Quality Street tin in store (£7.50) and pass on your chosen word and let our team make the magic happen.

In just a few minutes you’ll be able to take your personalised tin home to enjoy, or give to special someone.

The team will be in Warwickshire stores on the following dates:

7th December

Leamington - The Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Dr, Royal Leamington Spa, Warwick CV34 6RH

8th December

Leamington - The Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Dr, Royal Leamington Spa, Warwick CV34 6RH

9th December

Rugby - 385 Dunchurch Rd, Rugby CV22 6HU