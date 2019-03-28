Developer behind M&S foodhall plans at Leamington Shopping Park wins appeal

The developer behind the plans for a new M&S foodhall at Leamington Shopping Park has won their appeal.

In 2017 developer Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate Fund submitted the plans for an M&S Foodhall.

Leamington Retail Park.

The plans, which included the foodhall with an in-store café and a sales area and two smaller shops for non-food retail, were proposed to go on the vacant site between Debenhams and New Look at the Leamington Shopping park, formerly known as The Shires.

Councillors refused the plans in December 2017 because of the impact it would have on the town centres in Leamington and Warwick.

In July 2018 The developer then decided to appeal the council's decision.

In February 2019 the appeal inquiry opened and a decision was made on March 22 to allow the appeal and grant the developer planning permission.

In the appeal decision Inspector David Wildsmith said: " I have concluded that the proposed development would not have any significant adverse impact on existing, committed and planned public or private investment in other nearby centres, or on the vitality or viability of Royal Leamington Spa, Warwick or Kenilworth town centres."