Couple celebrate official openings of their two stores

Two shops were officially opened in Warwick town centre last weekend.

Manpreet Singh Sethi and his wife Camille Sethi celebrated the opening of their new store Olo Pets in 17 Market Place as well as the opening of their new bigger premises at 21a Market Place for their store 1MB Tech.

The Mayor of Warwick Richard Eddy officially opened the new 1MB Tech premises at 21a Market Place. Photo by Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy.

1MB Tech opened in October 2017 at 17 Market Place and due to demand the couple decided to move to a bigger shop.

The store specialises in technology products as well as IT services.

They said: "As our popularity and demand increased in the town we decided to go for bigger premises at 21a Market Place.

"Due to increased demand of our IT services for small business and individual now we are looking to hire one person to help us in 1MB Tech."

The Mayor of Warwick Richard Eddy officially opened the new Olo Pets premises at 17 Market Place. Photo by Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy.

The Mayor of Warwick, Richard Eddy officially opened both stores on Saturday January 19. He said: “It was an absolute pleasure to celebrate with local business people, Manpreet and Camille, as they expanded their tech business and moved 1Mb Tech into new and larger premises while also opening Olo Pets on the same day.

"From the customers I spoke with, they must be recognised and praised for the personal service, assistance and advice they offer their customers, which proves out that one-to-one advice and help is their key advantage in a competitive market.”