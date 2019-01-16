Council allocate £1 million towards compulsory purchase order for Wellesbourne Airfield

Councillors have allocated more than £1 million towards the compulsory purchase order of Wellesbourne Airfield.

The recommendation was made at Monday’s meeting when Stratford District Council’s cabinet also proposed a 1.5 per cent increase in council tax, adding £2.05 to the annual bill for a band D property each year.

Wellesbourne Airfield GV.

Council Leader Cllr Tony Jefferson (Con Welcombe) said the council tax increase was less than they had anticipated.

But Cllr Peter Moorse questioned the amount of money earmarked for the airfield.

He said: “Residents will be a bit surprised to see that Wellesbourne will cost £1.125 million - so nearly £1 in every £7 that this council is raising from council tax is planning to go on legal costs on Wellesbourne Airfield and for many residents who don’t live around Wellesbourne this will come as a bit of a shock.”

But Cllr Jefferson replied: “The Wellebourne Airfield provision is just that - a provision. But the potential compulsory purchase of Wellesbourne Airfield is a significant issue for the council. It preserves it as a working airfield, it also preserves industrial land of which there is a significant shortage in this district.”

And Cllr Daren Pemberton (Con Bidford East) added: “The potential of Wellesbourne Airfield is far greater than the airfield itself. Are you suggesting that we give this up and allow 1,500 houses to be built in entirely the wrong place and entirely the wrong time with no benefit whatsoever for this district other than it would create traffic chaos and allow the landowners and developers to make a profit.

“We are about making a difference about making a difference to the residents of this district."