BREAKING: Leamington’s House of Fraser to remain open

Leamington’s branch of House of Fraser looks set to stay open

In June the branch, which is on the Parade, looked set to close under restructuring proposals.

In August the chain of department stores was bought by Sports Direct and the possibility of stores staying open looked more positive.

It has now been confirmed by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western that Leamington’s branch will remain open.

Matt Western said: “Since the takeover of House of Fraser was announced I have worked tirelessly to secure the future of the Leamington store and I was obviously delighted when they told me it would remain open.

“Over the past months I have met with House of Fraser management and as well as the landlord in London to try and bring about a deal.

“It says a lot about the attraction of our area and a Leamington in particular as a shopping destination.

“Finally, I’m sure the employees will be assured by the news and for whom the past few months have been particularly difficult.”