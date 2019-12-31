Bus routes are set to be changed and some services cut altogether in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth - here are the details

Changes are set to be made in 2020 for bus routes in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth, with some services facing the axe.

Stagecoach Midlands is now looking for passenger views on upcoming network changes.

Stagecoach Midlands said the changes - which come into effect around February 22-23 - are "focused on making services more reliable with a few late evening journeys removed, which carry very few customers".

Passengers are being asked to visit the company’s website at https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/midlands/your-views-feb-2020 and leave their feedback.

Phil Medlicott, managing director at Stagecoach Midlands, said: “We are aiming to improve the reliability of services in February and want as many people to provide their comments as possible”

“We want people to see this as a positive change to help combat the worsening congestion we see on our roads.

"The journeys which we are considering removing carry only 1 or 2 passengers. While we don’t want to inconvenience anyone it doesn’t make sense to run buses capable of carry around 60 people for so few”

Route 1

Stagecoach is planning to remove the following journeys because they are not well used:

0641 Leamington to South Farm – Monday to Friday

1820 & 1845 Warwick to Trident Park – Monday to Friday

0654 Leamington to South Farm – Saturday

The Friday only 2303 journey from South Farm to Gaydon would end at Warwick Bus Station.

Route 15

Stagecoach is planning to remove the following journeys because they are not well used:

1755 Wellesboroune to Stratford – Monday to Friday

1837 Stratford to Leamington would stop at Warwick and not serve Leamington – Monday to Friday

1912 Leamington to Stratford would start at Warwick at 1950 Monday to Saturday (the section between Leamington & Warwick would be removed)



Route 16

Stagecoach is planning to adjust the amount of time given to journeys to make them more reliable.



Additional time will be added to the 0755 from Hatton Park to Kenilworth on schoolday journey.

Note – Stagecoach is currently in discussion with Warwickshire County Council on this changes

Route 50

Stagecoach is planning to completely revise the timetable to improve reliability.

The following journeys would be removed because they are not well used:

1205 Stratford to Shipston - Monday to Friday

1228 Shipston to Stratford - Monday to Friday

1305 Stratford to Shipston - Saturday

1328 Shipston to Stratford - Saturday



Route 63

Stagecoach is planning to completely revise the timetable to improve reliability.

The 1608 schooldays only journey from Stockton to Leamington would be removed.

The 1459 schooldays only departure from Leamington would no longer run via Rugby High School which would be covered by a journey on service 3A journey.



Route 67

Stagecoach is planning to completely revise the timetable to improve reliability.



Route X17

We are planning to change route X17 to run via Coventry Rail Station forecourt.

We would also be revising the whole timetable to improve reliability.

The 0645 journey from Coventry would be revised during school holidays to avoid customers waiting a long time at Warwick Hospital.



Stagecoach is planning to remove the following journeys because they are not well used:

0628, 2020 & 2220 Leamington to Warwick – Monday to Friday

2030 Coventry to Leamington – Monday to Friday

0518 & 0532 Leamington to Coventry – Monday to Friday

1845 Warwick to Coventry - Monday to Friday

2040, 2155, 2355 Warwick to Leamington – Monday to Saturday

0829, 2020, 2220 Leamington to Warwick – Saturday

1935 Coventry to Leamington extended to Warwick on Saturdays



Route X18

Stagecoach is planning to remove the following journeys because they are not well used:

1851 Evesham to Stratford – Monday to Friday

2005 & 2115 Coventry to Leamington – Monday to Friday

1534 Evesham to Stratford - Saturday

The 1626 & 1706 Coventry to Evesham will end at Stratford and not continue to Evesham.

1830 Stratford to Evesham would run 15 minutes earlier Monday to Friday

The 1923 from Evesham would run at 1906 and only as far as Stratford Monday to Friday

The 1310 Coventry to Evesham would only run to Stratford and not continue to Evesham on Saturdays

The 1818 Evesham to Warwick will stop at Stratford and not continue to Warwick on Monday to Friday



Route X19

Stagecoach is planning to adjust the amount of time given to journeys in the morning and afternoon commute to make them more reliable.



Route X77

Stagecoach is planning to remove the following journeys because they are not well used:

0603 Leamington to Kineton

0629 Bishops Tachbrook to Leamington

0649 Kineton to Leamington.