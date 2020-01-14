Burton Green man sells out of handcrafted wood snowmen made for charity

For the second year in row a Burton Green man has spent much of the Christmas holidays making and selling handmade wooden snowmen for charity.

Mike Lynch made 140 wooden snowmen in the months leading up to Christmas raising £2,220 for the Zoe's Place Baby Hospice charity.

Mike Lynch holding one his handmade snowmen

He sold 30 of the wooden snowmen in one day when he had a table at the Burton Green Village Hall Christmas fair.

Each one took him an hour to an hour and half to make.

The snowmen, which ranged in size from 8 inches to 36 inches tall, sold for £10 to £25, depending on the size.

Mike said: "No two are alike. Each one has got it's one character."

The holiday charity campaign started after his granddaughter sent him a photo of a wooden snowman she saw at a German Christmas market.

In the first year from October to Christmas 2018 he made 70 of the snowmen and raised around £900 for charity, which led a waiting list of customers for 2019.

Mike, who has already turned the money over the charity, added: "It's all down to the generosity of people. It's all been very very good. People are generally very kind. It's labour of love. It was a lot of fun.

"I had no idea it would be as successful as it has been.

"They are a lot better this year than last year because the more you do the better you get."