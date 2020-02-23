Burglary at Wellesbourne church community centre

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the reported burglary of a community church centre in Wellesbourne.

Unknown offenders broke a window during the burglary and gained entry to the office inside the church community centre in Church Street, Wellesbourne.

Some doors inside were damaged in an attempt to get them, which was unsuccessful.

It's unclear if anything was stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information about the church community centre burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 99 of February 22.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.