Burglars target Kenilworth homes whose owners were away on holiday

Three homes in Kenilworth have been broken into by burglars while their owners were away on holiday in the last two weeks.

The latest burglary took place at a home in Amherst Road between 6.30pm on Friday August 24 and 8.20am on Saturday August 25.

The burglars got in via a rear bathroom window after climbing up to the roof of a single storey extension at the back. An untidy search was made of the property both upstairs and downstairs. This is incident 97 of August 25.

Between Saturday August 11 and Saturday August 18 a home in Brookside Avenue was broken into. The burglars access the house by removing a panel from a rear UPVC door. It is not clear at this stage what was taken. This is incident 389 of August 18.

And between Tuesday August 7 and Friday August 17, offenders gained entry to a home on Rouncil Lane by smashing a window and damaging a window frame. A patio door had also been opened.

It is unclear at this stage what may have been taken but the offenders made an untidy search of the property. This is incident 401 of August 17.

Anyone with any information about these incidents should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.