A car has been stolen in Kenilworth after burglars broke into a house and took its keys.

Between 4pm on Monday October 15 and 2pm on Tuesday October 16, burglars got into the house in Beauchamp Road through a rear window.

They then took the keys to a Vauxhall Mokka which was parked outside. The car was then driven away by the burglars.

Anyone with any information about this crime should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 219 of October 16.