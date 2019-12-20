Burglars raid Cubbington Sports and Social Club

Hapless burglars raided the Cubbington Sports and Social Club only to get away with an empty cash till.

Warwickshire Police are looking for information into the burglary of the Cubbington Sports and Social Club, located in Windmill Hill, Cubbington, Leamington.

Police

The burglary occurred between 11pm on Monday December 16 and 7am Tuesday December 17.



Unknown offenders caused damage on entry to the club.



No description of offenders is currently available, but Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Paul Cronin, the secretary of the Cubbington Sports and Social Club, said: "I was called to the scene on Tuesday morning to be greeted by broken glass everywhere in the bar area from the fire exit door glass, which had been put through by a brick.

"They weren't very professional as what they stole was an empty till.

"Unfortunately for us as a business we had only just purchased the till to replace an old one.

"I would like to thank the police for their response and also for making provisions to get the building secured at 4.45am."



Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 48 of December 17.



Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.