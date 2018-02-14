Burglars active in Kenilworth and Burton Green

Homes in Kenilworth and Burton Green were targeted by burglars last week.

At 7.30pm on Friday February 9, the resident of a home in Red Lane, Burton Green returned home when they heard a loud bang

They went upstairs to discover that all bedroom drawers and cabinets had been opened and searched and that the window had been smashed.

The resident believes that the loud bang was the offender making their escape. It is not clear exactly what was stolen. This is incident 361 of February 9.

And between 1pm on Tuesday February 6 and 1.30pm on Sunday February 11, offenders smashed the rear door of a home in Station Road and entered the property.

Once inside, the offenders carried out a search but it is not known exactly what was stolen. This is incident 191 of February 11.

If you have any information about either of these crimes please contact Warwickshire Police on 101.