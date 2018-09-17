Burglaries reported in Kenilworth over weekend

Car keys and jewellery were among the items stolen by burglars in Kenilworth last weekend.

Between 6pm on Friday September 14 and 6pm on Sunday September 16, burglars broke into a property at Lindisfarne Drive via a rear window.

While inside the property offenders made an untidy search with some items of jewellery being taken. This is incident 339 of September 16.

The second burglary happened at a house in Rounds Hill between 5pm on Thursday September 13 and 8.30pm on Sunday September 16.

It is believed that the offenders gained entry by forcing an upstairs window from a flat roof. Once inside the property the offenders carried out an untidy search. It is unclear at this stage if anything has been taken. This is incident 424 of Sunday September 16.

And between 8pm on Saturday September 15 and 8am on Sunday September 16, offenders entered a home in Whitemoor Road and took the keys to a blue Honda Jazz.

The car was then stolen from the drive of the property. This is incident 95 of September 16.

Anyone with any information about these burglaries should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.