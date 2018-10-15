Burglaries reported in Kenilworth and Leek Wootton

Three burglaries have been reported in Kenilworth and Leek Wootton in the last few days.

The first incident happened at a property in Arthur Street between midnight on Thursday October 11 and 8am Friday October 12. The burglars stole a 'Dewalt' breaker.

A property immediately adjacent in Arthur Street also had a Carrera Sulcata mountain bicycle stolen from the rear garden. These are incidents 143 and 150 of October 12.

And between 6pm on Friday October 12 and 9am on Saturday October 13, offenders entered commercial premises on Warwick Road, between Leek Wootton and Kenilworth.

A number of jockey wheels, caravan wheels and other caravan related equipment was stolen. This is incident number 120 of October 13.