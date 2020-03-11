Burglar jailed for offences in Leamington

A man has been jailed for eight months for carrying out burglaries in Leamington

Aaron Palmer, 30, of no fixed abode, Leamington, was arrested last month for burglary, fraud and handling stolen goods, in relation to offences which were committed in the town between December 2019 and February 2020.

Aaron Palmer

The burglary offences took place in Church Terrace and at a factory in Tachbrook Park Drive.

Palmer was charged and appeared at Warwick Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday February 26, where he pleaded guilty to the offences.

He was sentenced at the same court yesterday (Tuesday, March 10)

Following the sentencing, Det Con Matt Collins of Warwickshire Police said: “Palmer was caught by uniformed patrol officers near to the factory in Leamington, shortly after he had committed a burglary.

"He was found to have further stolen property when arrested and other enquiries linked him to a burglary in Church Terrace.

"He was promptly arrested, charged and convicted, and will now be sent to prison for his actions."