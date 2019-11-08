Brother and sister were top of class for peace poster competition with Southam Lions

Southam Lions have again been working with Southam College to encourage youngsters to consider World Peace and what this means in today's world.

College pupils took part in the international Peace Poster Campaign competition and out of 35 entries the chosen candidates were a brother and sister with Joseph Ellis, 13, winning the competition closely followed by Amelie Ellis.

Joseph's poignant quote about peace was ''peace is a journey to embark on a path that presents itself to all''

Joseph's entry will now go forward to the Lions District Committee who in turn will choose a winning poster for Stratford district and in due course that poster will be one of many to choose from to represent the Lions UK entry for this international competition.