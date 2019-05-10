Brit Award winners Catfish and the Bottlemen wow the crowd at the Ricoh in Coventry

Catfish and the Bottlemen kicked off Ricoh Arena’s bumper summer of music to a sell-out crowd last week.

Around 10,000 people packed into Ricoh Arena’s Ericsson Indoor Arena to see the Brit Award-winning Welsh rock outfit perform, with indie anthems including Kathleen and Longshot drawing deafening cheers from the crowd.

It was the second time that Catfish and the Bottlemen performed to a sell-out crowd at Ricoh Arena after a memorable debut at the venue back in November 2016.

This time round music-goers were also treated to a supporting performance by Scottish alternative rock sensations Twin Atlantic - famed for hits such as Heart and Soul, and Brothers and Sisters.

Justine Hewitt, head of operations at Ricoh Arena, said: “Catfish and the Bottlemen are one of the most in-demand bands on the indie circuit at the minute, and alongside Twin Atlantic, put together an incredible evening of live music.

“Ericsson Indoor Arena generates such a unique and electric atmosphere when it hosts capacity crowds, and it was the perfect way to begin a bumper period of entertainment that we have lined up inside Ricoh Arena’s stadium bowl.

“We have The Spice Girls performing on June 3 and 4 before the stadium bowl is transformed to host live motorsport for the very first time when Monster Jam comes to town on 8 June.

“We then wrap things up with the return of Bon Jovi on 23 June.

“We’re expecting to welcome around 150,000 visitors through Ricoh Arena’s turnstiles over a three-week period in June, and we can’t wait.”

For more information about upcoming events at Ricoh Arena visit www.ricoharena.com