BREAKING NEWS: Reopening date for Leamington Assembly revealed

The reopening date for the Leamington Assembly has been revealed.

The popular venue was closed with immediate effect in June by the MJR Group, who were the venue operators.

Following the closure The Courier ran a story about the state of disrepair that the venue had been left in , to which the MJR Group said was caused by an 'overzealous contractor'.

Now after months of silence it is understood that the venue will be opening its doors once more.

A Facebook group has also been created called "Assembly Leamington Remember Me?"

On the group it says: "After months of rumours and closure the iconic Assembly Leamington is back….Re-focused, Re-Freshed, Re-Booted.

The Leamington Assembly. Photo by Google Street View.

"Under a new ownership the famous family owned building is ready to create new memories.

"Built in 1926 the Assembly is a stunning, art-deco, multi-function venue in the heart of Leamington Spa.

"With it’s phenomenal stage and unparalleled site lines Assembly Leamington offers a truly perfect setting for large scale events, live music, television recordings, private parties and special art events.

"The main room with it’s theatrical structure over looked by a mezzanine retaining all it’s original features and the striking shades of blue & silver add to the grandiose classical look whilst modern touches throughout sleek furniture and contemporary bars.

"Join the event for opening party information coming soon. Doors open Saturday 28th September 2019."

A Twitter account called Assembly Leamington posted this afternoon (Wednesday August 21) that the iconic building would be reopening on September 28.