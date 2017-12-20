Breaking news: Leamington to host Commonwealth Games bowls events in 2022

Birmingham is set to be officially announced as the host city for the 2022 Commonwealth Games meaning that Leamington will provide a venue for the event.

The BBC is reporting that the city has now finally prevailed in its attempt to stage the £750m showpiece, the most expensive sports event in Britain since the London 2012 Olympics.

And Victoria Park in Leamington has been selected as the lawn bowls and para lawn bowls venue for the games.

These events will attract bowlers and spectators from around the world and provide an economic boost for the town.

Victoria park is the home of Bowls England and the English National Bowls Championships as well as Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club.

The venue will have the capacity for 3,300 spectators.

The official announcement of Birmingham’s successful bid is expected to be made tomorrow.