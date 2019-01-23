CGI of WDC's planned new HQ.

BREAKING NEWS: Controversial council HQ plans postponed

Warwick District Council has just announced that a decision on its controversial headquarter plans has been postponed until at least July.

Council leader Cllr Andrew Mobbs made the announcement at tonight’s (Wednesday’s) Full Council Meeting, saying that the decision was down to uncertainties in the current economic climate.

Protesters marched against the plans back in November. Photo by James Callaghan.
