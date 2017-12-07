BREAKING: Hundreds of jobs at risk at Wolseley in Leamington

Hundreds of redundancies are being proposed at a major Leamington business as its distribution centre looks set to close.

All 170 jobs at Wolseley UK’s national distribution centre in Harrison Way are at risk - and 100 jobs are likely to go at its head office in the town too.

In September 2016 the company announced that it had a restructuring plan for the business, which would include closing 80 branches and one distribution centre which would total 800 jobs being lost over two to three years.

A spokesperson from Wolseley said: “We originally announced a comprehensive transformation plan to improve our customer propositions and the efficiency of our business in September 2016.

“The plan set out a programme of investment in the business whilst simplifying our branch network and logistics facilities to improve our service to customers and lower our costs.

“Our restructuring proposals included the closure of 80 branches and one distribution centre resulting in 800 redundancies over 2-3 years across the UK.

“To date, we have closed 38 branches with 200 redundancies.

“After completing more detailed analysis our expectations of the total UK headcount reductions remain broadly the same.

“We have briefed employees on an update to our transformation programme including a proposal to close a further 18 branches taking the total to 98 and the closure of our distribution centre in Leamington within the next 18 months with 170 roles put at risk of redundancy.

“Additionally, we propose 100 fewer administration and support roles in our UK headquarters in Leamington. The remaining 342 employees will be relocated to a new local site.

“Other proposed reorganisation actions total 120 roles.

“These proposed redundancies are subject to employee consultation and we have commenced discussions with our employees.”

Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, said he was very concerned for the 270 employees affected, adding: “It is clear that we need Wolseley in Leamington and need that employment.

“It is really important that we have a diverse mix of business. The business is globally doing well so I don’t understand why it is making these cuts in Leamington.

“I have asked urgently to speak with the managing director and I will be pressing them for an urgent meeting in Leamington tomorrow (Friday).”