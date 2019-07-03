Brakes open campaign with trip to Kidderminster

Leamington boss Paul Holleran knows his side will have to hit the ground running when the new Conference North season kicks off on August 3.

Brakes open their campaign with a trip to Kidderminster and face journeys to York City and AFC Telford and a home clash with Brackley Town in a busy opening which will see them pack in ten league games in just over a month.

“It’s a mouthwatering start and I don’t think we could have had it any tougher,” admitted Holleran.

“After a nice summer break reality has set in.

“The amount of games in a short space of time puts pressure on everyone. But it gives the full-time clubs an advantage.

“The stats show that when we play Saturday, Saturday we perform better.

“You get so many blank Tuesdays later in the season that it seems ridiculous to squeeze in so many games early on.

“It’s unfair on the players and teams carrying smaller squads like ourselves can come unstuck.

“But we know where we are. We finished the season with good levels and we will have to start at those same levels.

“It will be a challenge but we’ll give it a good go.”

August

Sat 3 Kidderminster Harriers A

Tue 6 Brackley Town H

Sat 10 Curzon Ashton H

Tue 13 Boston United A

Sat 17 York City A

Sat 24 Kettering Town H

Mon 26 AFC Telford United A

Sat 31 Blyth Spartans H

September

Tue 3 Hereford H

Sat 7 Altrincham A

Sat 14 Farsley Celtic H

Sat 21 Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat 28 Chester A

October

Sat 5 Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat 12 Alfreton Town H

Sat 19 King’s Lynn Town (FAC 4Q) A

Sat 26 Gateshead H

November

Sat 2 Southport A

Sat 9 Darlington (FAC1R) H

Sat 16 Bradford Park Avenue A

Sat 23 Buildbase FA Trophy 3Q

Sat 30 Guiseley (FAC2R) H

December

Sat 7 Spennymoor Town H

Sat 14 Buildbase FA Trophy 1R

Sat 21 Farsley Celtic A

Thu 26 Gloucester City H

Sat 28 Hereford A

January

Wed 1 Gloucester City A

Sat 4 Altrincham (FAC3R) H

Sat 11 Alfreton Town (FAT2R) A

Sat 18 Chester H

Sat 25 SpennymoorTown (FAC4R) A

February

Sat 1 Gateshead A

Sat 8 King’s Lynn Town (FAT3R) H

Sat 15 Darlington A

Sat 22 Southport H

Sat 29 Bradford PA (FAT4R) H

March

Wed 5 (FAC5R)

Sat 7 Guiseley A

Sat 14 Kidderminster Harriers H

Sat 21 Brackley Town (FACQF) (FATSF1) A

Sat28 Boston United (FATSF1) H

April

Sat 4 Curzon Ashton A

Fri 10 AFC Telford United H

Mon 13 Kettering Town A

Sat 18 York City (FACSF) H

Sat 25 Blyth Spartans A

May

Sun 17 FA Trophy final

Sat 23 FA Cup final.