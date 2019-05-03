Brakes finish season in style with Senior Cup success

Leamington are Birmingham Senior Cup champions after a 4-1 final victory over Nuneaton Borough.

In a run that saw them beat sides from Sutton Coldfield, Lye Town, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa along the way, Brakes picked up the silverware after a dominant second-half performance at St Andrews.

With the deadlock unbroken at half-time, Leamington took the lead through Colby Bishop with 52 minutes played.

Borough levelled through Taylor Allen on 66 minutes but a quickfire treble sealed the trophy for Brakes.

An own goal put them back in front before Bishop scored again and Ahmed Obeng capped a fine night all within the space of eight minutes.

The victory round off a fine season in which they also finished a solid 13th in National League North.